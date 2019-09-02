$10k+ worth of items stolen in ‘grab and go’ theft, police arrest 5 women

D-Arnjai Raheem

Jasmine Smith

Javai Smith

Kentral Dodd

Tatiyana Jenkins

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police said they arrested a group of women who came from Maryland to steal over $10,000 worth of items from a sporting goods store in Dauphin County and then led them on a pursuit.

The theft happened at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township Saturday around 3:59 p.m.

The women are accused of grabbing an armful of items and then leaving in a vehicle.

An officer was able to find the vehicle involved but police said the driver, Jasmine Smith, refused to stop and went onto the highway.

Police followed her into Cumberland County where she was stopped.

They charged Smith with retail theft and feeling and eluding, reckless driving, and driving at safe speed.

D-Arnjai Raheem, Javai Smith, Tatiyana Jenkins, and Kentral Dodd were charged with retail theft and criminal conspiracy.

All of the women are from Baltimore, Maryland.

Due to the value of the items stolen all of the theft charges are considered to be felonies.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.