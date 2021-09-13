11th Annual EMS Memorial Service held on capitol steps in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We just recently marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 but for first responders, the daily danger continues.

An EMS remembrance was held at the State Capitol on Monday to honor first responders lost in the line of duty. EMS workers encounter life and death situations every day and COVID continues to be a threat.

“Our first responders have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic with many becoming seriously ill or even losing their lives because they’re infected with COVID positive patients,” Representative Martin Causer (R-McKean, Cameron, Potter) said.

This was the 11th annual EMS Memorial Service. It is always held on the Monday following the anniversary of September 11.