HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) More than 12 are being helped by the Red Cross after they were displaced by a fire.

Emergency dispatchers said the fire happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Wiconisco Street in Harrisburg.

The Red Cross said the 12 adults and two children were from 6 different apartments and were given resources for food clothing and shelter.

Overnight we responded to a fire in the 600 block of Wiconisco St. in Harrisburg (Dauphin County). Twelve adults and two children from six separate apartments were provided resources for food, clothing and lodging.. — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) April 4, 2020

There’s no word on any injuries.