$125,000 Cash 5 ticket sold in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold at a Giant in Dauphin County.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 02-09-18-29-38, to win $125,000 for the Wednesday, February 19 drawing.

The ticket was sold at the Giant Food Store at 2300 Linglestown Road, in Harrisburg. That store will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 17,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.