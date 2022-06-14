HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At a legislative session on Tuesday night, Harrisburg City Council approved more than $15.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

With a unanimous vote of 7-0, the council member’s agreed to the Mayor’s request for:

$5.5 million to go towards funding an emergency replacement of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit for the public safety building

$5,000 one-time bonuses to eligible city firefighters and police officers, which totals $1.26 million

$8.8 million to go towards revenue lost in 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

The funds passed are the first portion of over $42 million proposed by Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams.

I want to sincerely thank City Council for passing Bill 7 tonight, which helps pay for much-needed and deserved funds for our police officers and fire bureau leaders out of the American Rescue Plan. We will get to work immediately on making sure our public safety building has a fully functioning heating and cooling system,” Mayor Williams said in a statement.

For the remainder of the funds, Mayor Williams has made requests to go towards affordable housing, upgrades at Hall Manor Pool, and home repair grants. To learn more, click here.