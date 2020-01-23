16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are looking for a 16-year-old they’ve charged as an adult for a shots-fired incident in the city last month.

Tywaun Bender is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and a firearms offense.

Police say Bender fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle in the area of North Sixth and Forrest streets on the afternoon of Dec. 30, striking the vehicle multiple times.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.