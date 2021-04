(Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old boy was killed early Thursday morning on the 2200 Block of Berryhill St in Harrisburg.

Upon arrival, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said they discovered the boy deceased.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from abc27 News.