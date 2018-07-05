2 condemned Harrisburg homes partially collapse Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Two condemned homes partially collapsed in Harrisburg on Thursday.

In the 200 block of Crescent Street, part of a bay window and a porch roof collapsed.

At another house in the 300 block of Berryhill Street, the roof covering the porch collapsed, blocking the entrance to the home next door.

Firefighters removed the debris.

No one was hurt.