2 Dauphin County parks closed for flooding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Flooding concerns have closed two parks in Swatara Township, Dauphin County until further notice.

Officials closed Schiavoni and McNaughton parks because the Swatara Creek was expected to crest at around eight feet, closer to 10 when it reaches the Susquehanna River.

Many walking paths could be underwater. Water activities are not permitted until further notice.

The parks will be monitored today before they are reopened.

