2 indicted for armed pharmacy robbery in Lower Paxton

Harrisburg
Gerard Gaffney, left, and David Marable

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men from the Washington, D.C. area arrested for the gunpoint robbery of a Rite Aid store will face the charges in a federal courtroom.

Gerard Gaffney, 19, and David Marable, 18, were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on robbery and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney David Freed’s office said.

Authorities say the pair and two others took part in a robbery at the store on Union Deposit Road, in Lower Paxton Township, on March 28.

They said the robbers demanded prescription drugs and cash.

