Police are investigating 2 shootings in Harrisburg













HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two separate shootings were reported in Harrisburg around 7 a.m.

Our reporter on the scene at the National Civil War Museum confirmed there is a body on the ground.

We spoke to a school bus driver who made the discovery and he told us that it appeared the victim was shot in the head.

The other shooting was confirmed at Woodbine Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

Police believe the two incidents could be connected.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.