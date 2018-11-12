2 sought after assault of store clerk Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police investigating an assault on a gas station employee are asking for the public's help.

Susquehanna Township police released surveillance photos of a man and woman they're seeking in connection to the incident Thursday at the Uni-Mart on North Front Street.

Police said the woman in the photographs entered the store to complain that the gas pump was not working properly. The employee apologized and tried to remedy the problem, but the woman returned three more times to complain in a belligerent manner.

The last time she returned, the man in the photos accompanied her, and he walked behind the counter and punched the employee three times in the face, police said.

He then knocked over a coffee station, a nacho station, and a rack of key chains.

The two appeared to be driving a dark colored minivan.

Anyone who can identify them should contact Detective Lee Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com or 717-909-9259.