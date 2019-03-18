Harrisburg

2 sought for robbery, attack in Lower Swatara

By:

Posted: Mar 18, 2019 03:11 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 18, 2019 03:11 PM EDT

2 sought for robbery, attack in Lower Swatara

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Two men are being sought on charges they robbed and assaulted another man who was lured to a secluded area with a mobile buy-and-sell app.

 Anthony T. Mitzel Jr., 26, of Dallastown, and Jaiqwon L. Preston, 21, of Coal Township, are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and related crimes.

Two co-defendants, 23-year-old Kaitlyn Aston, of Marietta, and 22-year-old Meria Mowrer, of Carlisle, were arrested in November.

Lower Swatara Township police said the victim was interested in buying a watch when he agreed to meet the women in a secluded area of Stoner Driver on Oct. 23.

When he arrived at the agreed location, the victim was attacked from behind and knocked unconscious. He told police he woke up to find a large amount of cash and other items had been stolen from the trunk of his vehicle.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Proposed change in custody law would allow make-up time

Proposed change in custody law would allow make-up time

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local