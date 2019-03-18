2 sought for robbery, attack in Lower Swatara Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony T. Mitzel Jr., left, and Jaiqwon L. Preston [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kaitlyn Aston, left, and Meria Mowrer [ + - ]

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Two men are being sought on charges they robbed and assaulted another man who was lured to a secluded area with a mobile buy-and-sell app.

Anthony T. Mitzel Jr., 26, of Dallastown, and Jaiqwon L. Preston, 21, of Coal Township, are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and related crimes.

Two co-defendants, 23-year-old Kaitlyn Aston, of Marietta, and 22-year-old Meria Mowrer, of Carlisle, were arrested in November.

Lower Swatara Township police said the victim was interested in buying a watch when he agreed to meet the women in a secluded area of Stoner Driver on Oct. 23.

When he arrived at the agreed location, the victim was attacked from behind and knocked unconscious. He told police he woke up to find a large amount of cash and other items had been stolen from the trunk of his vehicle.