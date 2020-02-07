2 sought for separate Harrisburg shootings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to locate two men accused of separate shooting incidents in the city last month.

Orlando Rodriguez, 19, and Marcus Stultz, 22, are each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

Rodriguez is suspected in a series of shootings that occurred on Jan. 30.

Three people were injured in three shootings that day; on Kittatinny Street, at 13th and Shrub streets, and on North Penn Street. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Stutz is charged regarding a shooting incident that occurred on Jan. 22 in the 200 block of South 17th Street.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.