HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police are asking for help to identify two people suspected of stealing more than a dozen high-end pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at the Tanger Outlets.

Derry Township police released surveillance photos from the store. They said the theft occurred on Saturday at around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-534-2202.