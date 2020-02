HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man and woman they say stole over $1,100 of merchandise from the Target store in Swatara Township.

The pair concealed electronic items and clothing into bags on Feb. 4 and left the store without paying, police said.

Anyone with information should call Swatara Township police at 717-558-6900, or email Officer Lex at jlex@swatarapolice.org.