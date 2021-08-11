2,000 model trains up for grabs in three-day auction in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg-area auction house is getting ready to sell a huge model train collection.

Estate Auction Company received the trains from a Palmyra man who has been collecting them for 65 years. 2,000 trains, the most sold at an auction in Pennsylvania in a decade. Some of the trains were only available to dealers, and others pre-date World War II.

“But when they get an opportunity like this and they are collectors of trains, this is one time, once in a lifetime opportunity to complete their sets, their collection or to start a collection,” Auctioneer Jim McClellan said.

The three-day auction starts Monday. It will be conducted in-person and online through their website here.

