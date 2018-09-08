2018 Baby Buggy walk helps parents keep kids safe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A walk was held in City Island on Friday for Hamilton Health's annual Baby Buggy Walk.

The aim of the event is to lower the infant mortality rate in Harrisburg through infant safety education.

Attendees were able to visit various booths to learn about topics ranging from childhood safe-sleeping to preventing accidents.

The center has seen improvement in these numbers as education persists.

abc27's Valerie Pritchett was on site to kick off the event.