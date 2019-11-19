2019 Holiday Parade set for Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s 2019 Holiday Parade will begin at noon Saturday.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse announced details on Tuesday. He said there will be floats, giant balloons and, of course, Santa.

Prizes will be given to the best high school marching band and dance team.

“This year, we have exciting food trucks and they will be on Market Street and they will be there two hours early at 10 a.m.,” Papenfuse said. “They will stay until about 3 p.m. and you can get some amazing food.”

The parade route follows Market Street to Second Street, Second Street to North Street, North Street to Front Street, and Front Street to City Island. Road closures will begin at 9 a.m. and end at around 4 p.m.

The Market Square Garage will offer a $10 special event rate from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Parade attendees can also use the ParkMobile app to get up to four hours of free street parking using the “LUVHBG” code.

