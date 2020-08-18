2020 Kipona celebration to feature food trucks, virtual entertainment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg’s 104th annual Kipona celebration has been modified to feature a hybrid of in-person and virtual activities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration will feature a hybrid of in-person Saturday only and virtual activities all 3 days. The in-person activities will include 15 food trucks offering takeout. Masks are required to enter the food truck area.

On Saturday, September 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on City Island followed by fireworks at 8:15 p.m.

The virtual activities include an online marketplace, performance videos, kids activities, and more.

Participants will be able to support local artisans and small businesses by shopping handcrafted wares, specialty foods, and other products.

Visit harrisburgpa.gov/kipona for more details.

