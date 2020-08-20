2020 Pennsylvania Leadership Conference to go virtual

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Due to the restrictions placed on in-person events by the Wolf Administration the 2020 Pennsylvania Leadership Conference to be held September 25-26 will proceed as a virtual conference.

“While we are sad that we will miss the camaraderie and networking that is a key component of the conference, we are pleased that the conference will be held on multiple virtual platforms allowing us to provide a complete agenda of speakers, conversations and issue panels,” said Lowman Henry, President & CEO of the conference.

The complete conference agenda will originate live from the ballroom at the Radisson Penn Harris Convention Center in Camp Hill and will feature as speakers State Senator Doug Mastriano, Kelly Ann Pidgeon from Armed and Feminine, Cory DeAngelis of the Reason Foundation; former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, John Fund of National Review, U.S. Representative Scott Perry, and PA GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas.

There will be six interactive panel presentations with topics including Reigning in the Big, Bad Wolf; Free Market Approach to Health Care; Competitive, Simple & Fair: The Trifecta for Comprehensive Tax Reform; Expanding Educational Opportunities; Combating Environmental Extremism; and, How Unions Keep Public Employees from Ending Their Memberships.

Additional details on the 2020 Virtual Pennsylvania Leadership Conference will be posted at www.paleadershipconference.org.

Top Stories: