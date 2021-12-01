2022 Pa. Auto Show Canceled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Auto Show has been canceled for 2022.

The event was supposed to take place at the Farm Show Complex in January, but the Harrisburg Automotive Trade Association decided against it. They say auto production has slowed because of the pandemic and the microchip shortage. Because of this, there are not enough cars to produce the event.

The Association hopes to bring the show back in 2023.