HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen hundreds of bicyclists in the Greater Harrisburg area on Sunday.

Those individuals were taking part in the 22nd Annual Tour de Belt.

The event was back to its regular format. It switched to “ride when you can” for the past two years a COVID-19 precaution.

New for this year was a finish line fest, with live music, entertainment, and food. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Capital Area Greenbelt Association.

“We are advocates for the trail and making sure none of it goes into disrepair. Also, making sure none of the invasive species aren’t crowding out the native species,” Pam Holzman of the Capital Area Greenbelt Association said.

Around 850 people participated in the 20-mile ride.