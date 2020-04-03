23-year-old charged for shooting incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Township Police Department arrested a 23-year-old after a shooting incident that happened at Turkey Hill Thursday night.

Police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to the Turkey Hill store at 2885 Paxton Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival and investigation officers found that 23-year-old Trevor Bolden had fired two shots from a handgun during an argument with another person.

The victim was not struck by either of the shots and both Bolden and the victim left the scene after the shooting had occurred.

Swatara Officers located Bolden at his home early Friday morning where he was taken into custody.

Bolden is being charged with recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault and is currently at the Dauphin County Booking Center awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Swatara Police at 717-564-2550.