24th annual Penguin Plunge canceled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area announced Wednesday, the cancelation of their annual Penguin Plunge event which aims to raise $10,000 for homeless animals.

The Penguin Plunge will be celebrating 24 years in 2021, and the event has become a true tradition for many living in Central PA. Participants raise funds every year to support the homeless animals of Central PA, then come together on New Years Day to plunge into the icy cold Susquehanna River. Hundreds more come to cheer on and watch these animal welfare warriors.

The event’s mascot, Plunge Penguin, expressed its emotions in a promotional video posted by the organization.

Donation to the Humane Society of Harrisburg can be made here.