2nd man arrested for fatal shooting in Swatara Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a second suspect for a fatal shooting in Swatara Township last month.

Miguel A. Garcia Jr., 21, of Harrisburg, is charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and tampering with evidence in the killing of 20-year-old Dain Vollrath.

Vollrath was shot in the foyer of his apartment on Pajabon Drive the night of Dec. 14 and died during surgery at a hospital.

Witnesses in the apartment said Vollrath was shot while answering a loud banging on his door. Vollrath, who spoke to officers before he was taken to the hospital, said he had fought to get a gun from a masked suspect.

Juan Garcia

Garcia’s brother, 25-year-old Juan “Mikey” Garcia, was arrested for the fatal shooting last month.

According to the criminal complaint, Garcia’s father went to police on Dec. 23 and said he was concerned about his son’s safety. Juan Garcia had told his father he planned a robbery after hearing drugs were sold from the apartment. He said he forced his way inside, shot Vollrath several times, and shot himself in the leg during a struggle for the gun.

The father told police that Juan Garcia robs drug dealers and had been in prison for it. Juan Garcia was found guilty of burglary and robbery from an incident in June 2012 and also found guilty of robbery from an incident in August 2009, the complaint states.

Police said cell phone data records for Miguel and Juan Garcia placed them both in the area of the homicide at the time of the homicide.

A person who lives with Miguel Garcia told authorities the brothers left the home together that night. Miguel Garcia returned alone and said that “things went bad,” “someone got hurt,” and “it doesn’t look good for Mikey,” according to the complaint.

Miguel Garcia has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 5. Juan Garcia is set to appear before a district judge on Feb. 3.

Both men are in Dauphin County Prison without bail.