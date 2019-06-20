2nd PennDOT employee charged with stealing handicap parking placard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A PennDOT employee is accused of stealing a handicap parking placard while working at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, just weeks after authorities accused another worker of doing the same thing.

Leonard Rier III, 38, of Lower Swatara Township, is charged with theft by unlawful taking for taking a placard from PennDOT’s main office in December, state police in Harrisburg said.

Police charged the other employee, 24-year-old Ryan Robinson of Harrisburg, last month. They said she stole a placard from the office building then used it in her personal vehicle to park in the employee handicap parking spots and was not authorized to do so.

An investigation requested by PennDOT also determined that seven other PennDOT employees who are not disabled were using handicap parking placards issued to their friends or family members to park in the employee handicap parking lots, police said.