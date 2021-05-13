2nd street construction part of Harrisburg’s Vision Zero initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Work began Thursday on a major construction project in Harrisburg.

The conversion of 2nd Street from one-way to two-way will be between Foster and Division Streets.

It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to make the streets safer.

There will be a center turn lane and pedestrian islands at intersections.

“You’re going to see a much more accessible street for everyone, we are at this corner at Park because you can see the old brick is not accessible,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said. “You can not get a wheelchair in this intersection properly and this is where they will start today to dig up the ramps and redo the sidewalk and prepare eventually to do the conversion in the street.”

The project should be done next fall.