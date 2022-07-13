HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg street redesign project is happening as originally planned, just not as quickly as what was planned.

After some pre-pandemic-related delays, the city hoped to have transformed 2nd Street into a two-way street by late June. But, it is still a one-way street as of now.

That is because of some extra work to replace old gas and water lines. According to City engineering project manager Percy Bullock, UGI and CRW did routine checks on the underground maintenance and found outdated utilities. The process it took to replace everything took about a month.

Bullock also stated that 2nd Street should now be two ways from Divison Street down to Maclay street by early August. It should be two ways down to Forster Street by Early October of this year.

New roundabouts should open a few weeks after that.