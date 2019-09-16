2nd suspect arrested for murder, robbery of teen dumped at Civil War Museum

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect charged with the robbery and shooting death of an 18-year-old man found dead at the National Civil War Museum has been arrested in Tennessee.

Nathaniel Acevedo, 20, of Harrisburg, was arrested in Nashville without incident Monday. He was turned over to the Davidson County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said.

Acevedo and 18-year-old Tyrese Randolph are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the killing of 18-year-old Torin Dworchak, of Middletown.

Randolph was arrested last week and is in Dauphin County Prison without bail.

A school bus driver found Dworchak’s body in the lower parking lot of the National Civil War Museum on the morning of Sept. 5.

The criminal complaint states that on Sept. 4, Dworchak contacted Randolph about meeting up and Randolph agreed. Randolph and Acevedo then agreed to rob Dworchak when he met with Randolph.

Randolph and Dworchak were at an apartment where Randoph was staying, in the first block of Thomas Street, when Acevedo approached them and robbed Dworchak at gunpoint.

Acevedo then forced Dworchak into the truck of Dworchak’s car and drove off with Randolph in the front passenger seat.

Acevedo eventually stopped the car, opened the trunk, and fired two shots that struck Dworchak in the head and face. Acevedo then drove from the area and the pair eventually abandoned the car with Dworchak’s lifeless body in the trunk, the complaint states.

Randolph told detectives that on the next day, on Sept. 5, he went back the car, drove it to the National Civil War Museum, dumped Dworchak’s body, and abandoned the car in another location.

Dworchak’s family noticed that his debit card had been used to make more than $250 in purchases at four businesses after he was found dead. Investigators said they viewed surveillance video from Harrisburg Mall and identified Randolph and Acevedo as the people who used the debit card.

Randolph and Acevedo bought two pairs of red and white Disruptor sneakers in size 10 and other items with Dworchak’s debit card. Police found one pair of the sneakers when they searched Randolph’s apartment, the complaint states.