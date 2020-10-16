3 Brazilian men sentenced for Midstate skimming scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Brazilian men have been sentenced to federal prison for their part in a debit card skimming scheme in York and Cumberland counties.

Carlos Di Santi, 39; Angell Hungaro, 46; and Benedicto Correia, 58, were sentenced Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Officials noted that the scheme resulted in almost $15,000 in losses from victims.

The three men admitted that, in April of 2019, they placed skimming devices and cameras on several ATMs throughout Cumberland and York counties. The trio additionally confessed that they used that info to withdraw money from the bank account of dozens of victims.

Di Santi was sentenced to 32 months’ imprisonment; Hungaro was sentenced to 28 months; and Correia was sentenced to 24 months.

U.S. Attorney David J. Freed says Di Santi and Hungaro previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, while Correia previously pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.

