3 caught stealing mail in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — More than three months ago, Steelton police received information from U.S. postal inspectors that a group of men was tampering with mail in the blue curbside mailboxes in the Harrisburg area.

Police say a Steelton officer caught the three men while they were trying to fish out mail on the corner of Front and Adams streets.

“He just happened to be in the right place at the right time and witnessed this all happen,” Detective Sgt. Bill Shaub said.

Officers arrested Josue Peguero, Enrique Reyes, and Marlon Valoy De La Rosa of New York.

Police say the Harrisburg area is an easy target because of access to multiple highways.

The three men used a homemade device to easily fish out the mail, police said.

“A medium-size piece of plastic with an old license plate attached to it, and they had mouse trap glue that they put on the back of it and that would pick up the mail,” Shaub said.

Police say people will continue to steal mail, but you can avoid having your outgoing mail stolen.

“If you have important mail that you want to put out to the U.S. Postal Service, my suggestion would be to go right to the U.S. post office in your location and hand it right to an attendant inside the mail office,” Shaub said.

The case has been handed over to the U.S. attorney’s office while the three men face state and federal charges.