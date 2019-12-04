3 men charged for defrauding woman out of $27,000, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three men are facing charges for a ‘home improvement scam’ where they bilked an elderly woman out of $27,000.

Lower Paxton Township police were first notified of the scam on Nov. 18 when several men approached the elderly woman at her home, offering to fix her roof. She agreed, in addition to accompanying the men to her bank and withdrawing cash for the job.

Authorities say the men had done this several times and were able to defraud $27,000 but did none of the work promised.

Tuesday the men attempted to defraud the victim again, but with assistance from First National Bank and the police, the three suspects were taken into custody and charged.

Allen, 24, and Ricky Mitchell, 48, are both charged with kidnapping, home improvement fraud, and theft by deception. Gobby Mitchell, 20, is charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit home improvement fraud, and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

The Mitchells were arraigned and committed to Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail each.