3 sought for home invasion in Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a home invasion where a family was held at gunpoint.

Susquehanna Township police released surveillance video of the suspects on Tuesday. They said the trio invaded a home in the 3800 block of North Sixth Street around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 8.

No additional information regarding the crime was released.

Anyone with information should call Detective Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242 or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.