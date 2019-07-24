3 sought for illegal dumping in Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are working to identify three people who illegally dumped a large amount of trash.

Susquehanna Township police released photos of two men and a woman recorded Monday by a security camera in the 3400 block of North Sixth Street.

They said the trio dumped large amounts of trash, carpet and carpet padding in and outside of a dumpster they were not allowed to use.

The three arrived at the dumpster in a newer, dark-colored Ford Escape.

Anyone who can help police identify them should call Detective Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242, or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.