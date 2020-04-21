38 virtual experiences to take across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now may not be the best time to travel, so VisitPA.com came up with 38 virtual tours of history, art, and nature to keep you busy in the meantime.

You can take virtual tours of many museums and historical sites, such as the State Museum of Pennsylvania, Valley Forge National Historical Park, Pittsburgh’s Children’s Museum, and many more.

There are also virtual options for animals and nature. Join experts for a virtual zoo visit on Facebook Live at Zoo America, or take an online tour to check out every section of the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and many more.

There’s also performing arts options. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the Erie Playhouse welcomes all to enjoy PLAYtime sessions at 3 p.m. on their Facebook page or YouTube channel. Open Stage is offering a variety of online program from Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” “Storytime Theatre with Benny the Surly Dragon,” and “Quarantine Radio Live.”

Check out the visitPA website for all 38 virtual experiences, activities, and more.