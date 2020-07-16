39th Annual Hummelstown Arts Festival cancelled due to pandemic

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The 39th Annual Hummelstown Arts Festival is cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The festival committee says that this year’s health concerns were so great that they ultimately decided the risk to the community was too great and that canceling it was the most responsible thing to do.

The date for the 2021 festival is slated for September 18, 2021.

More information will be released early next year.

The committee is always looking for new volunteers and frequently posts updated information to our Facebook page.

If you would like to volunteer, get more information or apply to be an artist for the 2021 show send a message to the committee’s Facebook page or email them at hummartsfest@comcast.net

Top Stories: