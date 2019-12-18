Third hearing about proposed warehouses, breakdown of pros & cons

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County (WHTM) — Wednesday night a hearing continues about 4 proposed warehouses in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. While it could create jobs and boost the tax base some are against the plan, saying it will do more harm than good.

Many will gather at the Municipal Township Building at 7:00 pm Wednesday night for the 3rd hearing, discussing the pros and cons of this construction project. The 4 warehouses would be built on 165 acres of land, currently owned by Smith Land and Improvement Corporation.

The site is bordered by Penhar Dive on the West, Mushroom Hill Road on the East, Route 322 to the North and residential homes along Chamber Hill Road to the South.

The builders, Missouri-based Mushroom Hill, LLC. wants to lease the space to corporations to store shoes, clothes and non-durable goods. Some say the move would add 400 jobs and boost the tax base. However, during the first two hearings, many residents voiced concerns that it would cause declining property value, air quality issues, and noise pollution.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting. It’s at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Swatara Township building, 599 Eisenhower Boulevard. Click here for more details about the plan.