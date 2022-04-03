HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another weekend of violence leaves two people dead and two others injured in Harrisburg between Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3.

According to Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter, on Saturday, April 2, a 12-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet near Fifth Street and Woodbine in Uptown Harrisburg. Also happening on Saturday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the Allison Hill section of the city. Both the girl and the man are expected to make full recoveries. No suspects have been arrested in either shooting.

The third and final shooting happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, April 3, two men were shot at 13th and Derry Streets. One man was found wounded in front of a corner store, and another man was found a block away from the scene, where he collapsed. Both men died of their wounds.

Police are still in the early stages of that double homicide investigation, and there is no other information about that incident at this time.

Harrisburg has seen a spike in gun violence this year, with the latest deadly shooting happening by the Amtrak station and involving a taxi driver