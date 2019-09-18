40th anniversary of PFSA calls for a Child Abuse Prevention Symposium in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In celebration of The Pa. Family Support Alliance’s (PFSA) 40th anniversary, they have created a day-long seminar where professionals from across the state will come together to receive child abuse prevention training.

PFSA is a nonprofit organization that is widely recognized as the leading expert on child protection and child abuse prevention in the state, will host its first Child Abuse Prevention Symposium at the Harrisburg Hilton Wednesday.

With the number of confirmed cases of child abuse continuing to rise each year, PFSA is bringing in nationally recognized experts to speak on key child abuse prevention topics to better equip our professionals and volunteers who work with children.

As part of the symposium, attorneys will be able to earn Continuing Legal Education Credits (CLE’s); Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, and Professional Counselors can earn Continuing Education Units (CEU’s); and those holding PCB certifications can earn educational credits.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro will kick off the speeches at the event followed by best-selling author Liz Murray, Director of Education and Research at Zero Abuse Project Victor Vieth, and Victim Assistance Specialist at the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center Jane Straub.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at the Hilton Harrisburg (Pennsylvania Ballroom) at 1 North 2nd Street Harrisburg, PA 17101.

For more information go to: https://www.pa-fsa.org/