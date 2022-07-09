HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A dramatic display of fire trucks and water was presented along the riverfront in Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon.

It was due to the annual Pennsylvania Pump Primers. Some fire trucks line along the banks of the Susquehanna River and pump water, which can create quite a show.

About 100 antique fire trucks were on display, as well as a deal market where people could get fire truck equipment.

The event was free and is very popular among children.

“It is just great to bring out old fire trucks and see other fire trucks, as well as see old friends from the fire service that you have not seen in a while,” participant Duane Ober said.

This is the 46th year that the show has been held.