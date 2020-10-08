49-year-old man convicted after fathering child with 15-year-old girl

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County jury has convicted a 49-year-old man after authorities say he fathered a child with a 15-year-old girl in 2018.

Following a two-day trial, Kelvin Mclean was convicted of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Authorities were notified when the girl gave birth at Harrisburg Hospital and asked that Mclean be listed on the birth certificate. She noted that Mclean was much older than her before later saying that he was not the father. President Judge John Cherry then ordered a paternity test that yielded that Mclean was indeed the father.

“The defendant took advantage of a vulnerable young girl. While she saw this as a May-December romance, there is no doubt that the defendant was preying on her vulnerability,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle said after the trial. “Had it not been for the efforts of all of those involved with the case, this perpetrator would have gone unpunished for his criminal actions.”

Mclean is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16, 2020, after an evaluation by the Sexual Offender’s Assessment Board to determine if he should be classified as a sexually violent predator.

Under Pennsylvania law, an adult cannot lawfully engage in sexual intercourse with a minor under 16 years of age if there is an age difference of four or more years between them.

