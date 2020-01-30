$5 million to go toward career, family support services for people in recovery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday, the Wolf administration announced $5 million in grant money will be used toward recovery services. It comes as the number of overdose deaths continues to decrease.

The state says it has significantly expanded its access to treatment and is now starting to focus on what those next steps of care, like career services and support for family members.

“As we become more and more successful in getting people into treatment and the services they need, that means the population of people in recovery in Pennsylvania is going to continue to grow,” said Jennifer Smith, the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. “So we need to make sure we have enough supportive services to help them sustain their recovery.”

Three million dollars is going to organizations that can help people in recovery get jobs.

Any organization able to provide those services, and that can partner with an employer, is encouraged to apply for money by February 21.

“Helping with job searches…It could mean resume building. It could mean interview skills. It could mean transportation to job interviews,” Smith said.

There are also two million dollars going to groups that help families of people in recovery, in ways like coaching, mentoring and programming.

“Addiction is a family disease and it impacts the family as much as the person with the substance abuse disorder,” Smith said.

The grants are part of the nearly $56 million in federal funding the state secured from the substance abuse and mental health services administration.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs secretary says PA has received about $230 million through various federal grants over the last few years.

“We still have a ways to climb that mountain and I think having the funding for at least several years to support that will be critical,” Smith said.

The state says there are still 10 Pennsylvanians who die every day of substance abuse.

State officials offer more information about resources online.

The Get Help Now Hotline is 1-800-662-HELP.