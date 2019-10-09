6 juveniles charged with assaulting driver in Steelton.

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Six juveniles are facing criminal charges after police say they assaulted a man in Steelton.

The man reported that he was driving in the area of South Seventh Street at Terrace Avene on Tuesday when he confronted a large group of juveniles walking home from school.

He said the youths threw things at his vehicle and six juveniles assaulted him.

Someone recorded a video of the incident and uploaded it to social media. The juveniles charged were identified from the video, police said.

The six are charged with riot, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and propulsion of missiles through the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Office.