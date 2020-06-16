63-year-old man injured in hit-and-run

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say on May 21 at approximately 12:31 a.m. a 63-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on the shoulder of Grayson Road, that left him hospitalized.

According to police the man was walking to the driver’s door of his tractor trailer on the shoulder of the road when he was hit by a westbound vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene without checking on the victim.

Police say the man was able to call for help and he was taken to a local hospital where he has since been recovering from his injuries.

Police are trying to locate the striking vehicle. They say it’s a champagne-colored Honda missing the housing from the passenger side mirror, and a section of the fender in front of the passenger side front tire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or submit an anonymous tip at SwataraPolice.org.

