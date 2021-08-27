67 parcels of land in Harrisburg to be redeveloped into Marketplace Townhomes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new development in Midtown Harrisburg is one step closer to reality. The city’s redevelopment board voted to give Midtown Redevelopment LP the job of turning 67 parcels of land near the Broad Street Market into Marketplace Townhomes.

The plan includes a community center and more than 100 units, mostly single-family townhouses, along with some apartments.

“We started with Capital Heights. We have our approval for our first eight townhomes, 12 apartments and community center and this really brings together the entire puzzle. This gives us a broad scope that we can work to bring both of these neighborhoods for one combined Midtown,” Matthew Long, vice president of Midtown Redevelopment LP, said.

The project still needs to get approval from the zoning and planning commission as well as the city council. It’s expected to start this spring and last about two years.