HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Students at seven Central Dauphin elementary schools without air conditioning will be dismissed early on Wednesday when temperatures are forecast to top 90 degrees.

The students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. and there will be no lunch service.

The elementary schools are Chambers Hill, E.H. Phillips, Linglestown, Mountain View, North Side, Paxtonia, and South Side.