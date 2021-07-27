717 Armory, All You Can Inc. teaming up to teach gun safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local business and community group are teaming up to help teach gun safety.

717 Armory and All You Can Inc. are working together on a gun safety initiative, offering classes to new gun owners and young people about the importance of safe gun ownership, as a way to curb illegal gun violence.

“We need more innovation, more structure when it comes to gun safety so why not get with the professionals that get with the training,” All You Can Inc. Executive Director, Ralph Rodriguez said. “If a kid were to come across it, whether in their home, or somebody else’s home, they’re exposed to it and know how to properly handle a firearm,” 717 Armory CEO, Patrick Connaghan said.

The first class is on August 28 and is free of charge, but only 30 seats are available. You can register for the event through the link here.