7th annual Pennsylvania National Horse Show underway at Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A big event is happening at the Farm Show Complex. The Pennsylvania National Horse Show is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

The event runs until next Saturday, Oct. 23. The show attracts the nation’s top horses and riders with thousands of dollars in prizes. Admission is free for everyone for nine out of ten days.

“It’s a special year Coming off of COVID, we weren’t able to hold the Horse Show last year and for everyone to come back and see each other and to me, the Horse Show is almost like a family reunion type of situation,” Executive Director of the Pa. National Horse Show Foundation, Susie Shirk said.

“This is a really special show just because it’s a national championship and it brings the whole country together,” horse rider, Dominic Gibbs said.

Proceeds will help provide grants to therapeutic riding and equine rescue organizations.