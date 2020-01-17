8 affiliated with Harrisburg music group indicted on drug, gun charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eight Harrisburg residents have been charged with running a drug trafficking ring that posted YouTube videos with members brandishing machine guns and assault rifles, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Qushawn Brown, 28; Wesley Garner, 26; Anderson Ortiz, 20; Tyquann Langston, 24; Donza Brown, 56; Jaionne Miller, 19; Adieas Johnson, 31; and Kaleaf Brown, 24, were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said the drug trafficking ring operated in the Harrisburg area since 2018 and was affiliated with a music group named Never Forget Loyalty, or NFL.

As part of their drug trafficking operation, “NFL” posted videos on YouTube in which members brandished assault rifles, machines guns, and handguns with extended magazines. Members also flashed cash and displayed drugs, Freed said.

Members in the videos also described their drug trafficking and their willingness to act violently against rivals or perceived threats to their group, including those suspected of cooperating with law enforcement, Freed said.

Prosecutors said several violent incidents in the city were related to “NFL,” including the fatal July 27 shooting of 27-year-old Jerron Lewis and another shooting that injured two people four days later, both at 16th and Zarker streets.